The national editor of the Washington Post condemned a wave of vicious “racist and sexist attacks” against one of the publication’s reporters after she sought comment about a tweet from a member of Congress.

The incident followed upon reporter Seung Min Kim showing a tweet to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) from President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden.

The innocuous interaction was documented by a Huffington Post reporter on his Twitter feed.

Liberals who were angered at a perceived double standard against Tanden lashed out at Kim, and some assailed her with racist and sexist messages.

Kim posted one such message with racist insults she received via email.

“What a coonish thing to do to f*** up another POC [person of color] nomination on behalf of whites. Dumbass snitch!” read the email.

The situation deteriorated so badly that WaPo national editor Steven Ginsberg issued a statement Thursday condemning those sending the missives at Kim.

“On Wednesday morning, an old tweet sent by Neera Tanden became an issue in her effort to be confirmed as the head of the Office of Management and Budget. That afternoon, White House reporter Seung Min Kim bumped into Murkowski in the Capitol. She asked the senator general questions about outreach from the White House regarding Tanden’s nomination and asked about Tanden’s tweet. Murkowski had not seen the tweet, so Seung Min showed it to her and Murkowski’s reaction was included in a Post story about Tanden’s nomination,” Ginsberg explained.

“A picture of Seung Min showing the tweet to Murkowski was posted to Twitter, which led to a flood of racist, sexist and ill-informed attacks aimed Seung Min. The racist and sexist attacks have been vicious —and typical. She and other minority women endure vile, baseless attacks on a daily basis, no matter what story they are working on or tweeting about. The attacks on her journalistic integrity were wildly misguided and a bad faith effort at intimidation,” he continued.

Ginsburg went on to defend Kim’s actions as appropriate for her job, and called it “basic journalism” to show the tweet to Murkowsi and gather her comment.

“No one should have to deal with the hate that has been directed at Seung Min. She did her job, she did it well, like she always does, Ginsburg concluded.

Tanden has apologized for her record of incendiary statements and tweets, but her nomination is likely doomed unless Democrats are able to persuade some Republican senators to vote in her favor.

