CNN’s Chris Cuomo loves to tweet. He just does.

And he’s been very active today, as usual.

Talkin’ ’bout Ted Cruz:

Tucker Carlson:

And of course he’s bringing up nutjob GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

He’s asking the important questions on the most pressing issues of the day.

She also hasn’t been accused of sexual harassment … something Chris Cuomo can’t say about his brother Andrew Cuomo.

And something he’s evidently not going to say at all:

Do they?

Amazing.

He most certainly does. His self-righteousness is purely situational.

You’re damn right, he knows. It’s transparent as hell.

Oof.

