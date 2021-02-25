https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/25/looks-like-cnns-chris-cuomo-is-finally-ready-to-not-directly-comment-on-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-his-brother-andrew-cuomo/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo loves to tweet. He just does.

And he’s been very active today, as usual.

Talkin’ ’bout Ted Cruz:

Did he ask to go after the january 6 trumpers he baited? Is killing and maiming cops only wrong when you dont like who does it? https://t.co/KY7B9rPSvJ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021

Tucker Carlson:

Highest rated fox show pic.twitter.com/L8aAtgWpCi — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021

And of course he’s bringing up nutjob GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

Real republicans…you still happy to own this q kook? https://t.co/jXgfYEkSnj — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2021

He’s asking the important questions on the most pressing issues of the day.

I’d prefer the voters make a different choice, but she hasn’t killed 10,000 old people yet. https://t.co/MqiUjagrZJ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 25, 2021

She also hasn’t been accused of sexual harassment … something Chris Cuomo can’t say about his brother Andrew Cuomo.

And something he’s evidently not going to say at all:

Abbott admits failure from all power sources after initially blaming green energy https://t.co/7wGwhWthjD — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 25, 2021

Do they?

This is hilarious https://t.co/if7N5sBh2y — Corey Thomas (@CoreyThomas3) February 25, 2021

Amazing.

LOL! Do you have ANY situational awareness? — Smart Fwdthinking (@ebryant596) February 25, 2021

He most certainly does. His self-righteousness is purely situational.

Chris knows what he is doing here. https://t.co/tq8QGD2lFI — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 25, 2021

You’re damn right, he knows. It’s transparent as hell.

Do your brother next…. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 25, 2021

About your brother? — Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) February 25, 2021

You talking about your brother again? — cprv (@ceepeerrrvvveee) February 25, 2021

Oof.

Just take a vacation. Your credibility is shot. https://t.co/dBX92pI4xS — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 25, 2021

