On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox Business Tonight,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) called for an investigation by the state’s attorney general and the state Ethics Committee into the sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Malliotakis said, “I agree with my Democratic colleagues in the Senate that there should be a thorough investigation, both by the attorney general, but also by the Joint Ethics Committee that Albany has set up, and the governor’s appointee should be recused from that.”

