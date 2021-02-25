https://rairfoundation.com/alert-new-spanish-bill-will-mandate-coronavirus-vaccinations-video/

The regional government of Galicia in north-western Spain has declared that the controversial coronavirus vaccination should be mandatory for all 2.7 million citizens. The announcement was made by Galicia’s left-wing regional president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo at a press conference on Tuesday. His government has been working on a corresponding bill since November that will mandate the gene-altering mRNA injection to treat a virus 99.8% of people will survive.

Those who refuse to be injected will be fined several thousand euros. If the violation is classified as a “minor offense”, a fine of EUR 1,000 to EUR 3,000 ($1,200 USD to $3,600 USD) is due. In cases where the violation “poses a risk or serious harm to the health of the population”, the fine can range from € 3,000 to € 60,000. ($3,600 USD to $73,000 USD)

As reported in December at RAIR Foundation USA, the names of Spaniards who refuse the Gene Therapy injection, commonly called a “vaccine” will be documented in a special register. The country’s Health Minister, Salvador Illa, said that the authorities will share the list with the European Union and its 27 member states.

DANGEROUS VACCINE

One in three Spaniards do not want to receive the controversial Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination. As previously reported at RAIR, prominent German virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warned the public of the vaccine’s major risks. These major risks can be grouped into the following four primary buckets.

First, the testing for these vaccines was conducted on young, healthy individuals with the strongest immune systems. It is a major unknown how the elderly population and those with pre-existing conditions will respond to these vaccines.

Next, these gene-altering Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations “can cause very serious allergic reactions.” The mRNA is described at the CDC as “a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases,” and Bhakdi has warned that this type of vaccine is “still unknown scientifically and medically.”

Third, the vaccines can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent naturally occurring infections. More specifically, once injected into the body, the vaccine rapidly spreads throughout your body risking the dangers of immediate bodily overreaction or allergic reaction.

Lastly, the vaccines bring with them the possibility of autoimmune disease that can cause death, and possible infertility in women.

Watch Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi outlined the vaccines “four major risks”:

Please ask your friends and family the five following questions before they decide to be injected with an untested “vaccine”, made using unprecedented technology, with no legal recourse should it do you harm, to treat a virus 99.8% of people will survive.

The regional government of Galicia, in northwestern Spain, has announced that Covid-19 vaccination will be mandatory for all 2.7 million inhabitants. The government is working to draft a law proposal that would require vaccine refusers to pay a fine of several thousand Euros.

