The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has obtained former President TrumpDonald TrumpSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House Georgia secretary of state withholds support for ‘reactionary’ GOP voting bills MORE‘s tax returns, multiple outlets reported.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told NBC’s local affiliate the subpoena for the records was enforced Monday.

The development comes after the Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort from Trump’s lawyers to shield the documents. CNN reported that New York prosecutors obtained the documents hours after the Supreme Court issued its order.

Hill has reached out to the DA’s office and representatives for Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars.

John Kruzel contributed. Developing.

