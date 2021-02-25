https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540457-marjorie-taylor-greene-criticized-for-cruel-response-to-democrats-trans-flag

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) drew bipartisan condemnation for putting up a poster stating “There are TWO genders” in response to a trans pride flag installed outside the neighboring office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.).

Newman, who has a transgender daughter, posted a video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon of her placing the flag outside her office after Greene called the Equality Act, which seeks to protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination, “an attack on God’s creation” and “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”

In response, Newman tweeted the video and thought: “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Shortly after Newman posted the video online, Greene tweeted a video of Newman on the House floor promoting the Equality Act on the House floor, with Greene calling Newman’s daughter “your biological son.”

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Greene, who lost her committee memberships after promoting messages of violence against Democratic leaders and various conspiracy theories, later Wednesday posted a video of her putting up a new sign outside her own office that said, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust The Science!’ ”

“Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Greene tweeted.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Fellow lawmakers were quick to criticize Greene for her response, with Newman’s fellow Illinois Democratic Rep. Sean CastenSean CastenDemocratic fury with GOP explodes in House Six ways to visualize a divided America Lawmaker calls Robinhood helpline to make point about customer service MORE calling the sign “sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.”

“This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against,” Casten tweeted.

Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.

This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against. https://t.co/4sfeyQlGLd — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) February 25, 2021

Fellow Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerTucker Carlson bashes CNN, claims it’s ‘more destructive’ than QAnon Six ways to visualize a divided America Kinzinger: GOP will ‘be a minority party forever’ if we keep supporting Trump MORE (R), who has been a vocal critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House Georgia secretary of state withholds support for ‘reactionary’ GOP voting bills MORE and the GOP’s far-right wing, tweeted a message of support to Newman and her daughter Wednesday.

“This is sad and I’m sorry this happened,” Kinzinger said of Greene’s sign. “Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Newman, however, says she never wanted the trans pride flag to erupt into a “tit-for-tat,” with Greene, telling CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Thursday morning that she simply intended to “make a statement so that she [Greene] sees LGBTQ+ people.”

“I’m immensely proud of my daughter and that’s all anyone is asking for, is to be treated as anyone else, and that’s what I want Representative Greene to see,” Newman said.

“I was not concerned with her reaction,” she added of Greene’s sign. “What I wanted her to do was see the LGBTQ community and understand that equality is way overdue, so it is immaterial to me.”

“She can keep going with this, whatever she’s doing, and I have no interest in it,” Newman continued. “What I have interest in now is turning the corner and getting back to the work.”

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene put up an anti-transgender sign after Democratic @RepMarieNewman displayed a transgender flag in front of Greene’s office. “I feel good that she is seeing the flag every day and seeing LGBTQ folks,” says Newman, who has a transgender daughter. pic.twitter.com/LMcQrFrqEj — New Day (@NewDay) February 25, 2021

