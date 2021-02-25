https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/maryland-teachers-aide-caught-masturbating-during-online-lesson-put-on-administrative-leave/

Well, this isn’t good. . .

From the New York Post:

Maryland teacher’s aide seen masturbating during Zoom lesson with kids https://t.co/tIIhYxL3de pic.twitter.com/mILmic9ldF — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2021

Apparently, he was only placed on “administrative leave”:

Only placed on “administrative leave?” Sorry, pervert. You’re fired. https://t.co/ngn9K2SD8g — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) February 25, 2021

He says he thought the lesson had ended. From the NY Post:

Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg, told the Bethesda Magazine Wednesday he was unaware his self-love session had been captured on the virtual call until being interviewed. “I thought I was logged out when class was over,” Schack told the bimonthly mag. “I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That’s my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that’s just crazy behavior.”

And according to the NY Post, cops are aware of what happened but no charges have been filed, at least not yet:

Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Toobin’d. https://t.co/Pg0UrxG9d6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2021

***

