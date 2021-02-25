https://www.oann.com/mccarthy-majority-of-funding-for-school-reopening-in-dem-relief-bill-wont-be-spent-in-2021/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mccarthy-majority-of-funding-for-school-reopening-in-dem-relief-bill-wont-be-spent-in-2021

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens during a House Republican Leadership news conference in the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listens during a House Republican Leadership news conference in the U.S. Capitol on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Leader McCarthy slammed the Biden White House for failing to reopen schools. He took to Twitter Thursday to say that under CDC guidelines schools can safely begin the reopening process.

He said “our kids are struggling” and noted Joe Biden’s continued inaction on the issue will only hurt them more. In an interview, McCarthy laid into Democrats who said schools need more money to reopen. He pointed out that 95 percent of the money given to re-opening efforts in their relief bill will not even be spent this year.

“The money that’s going for schools aren’t even being spent,” McCarthy said. “95 percent of it won’t be spent this year, so will schools even open? You’ve got more than $60 billion sitting there for schools that were already appropriated. You’ve got $1 trillion still sitting there that we’ve appropriated that have not gone out.”

McCarthy said wish-list provisions included in the relief bill are even causing some Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to push against it.

