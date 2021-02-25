https://www.oann.com/mccarthy-majority-of-funding-for-school-reopening-in-dem-relief-bill-wont-be-spent-in-2021/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mccarthy-majority-of-funding-for-school-reopening-in-dem-relief-bill-wont-be-spent-in-2021

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Leader McCarthy slammed the Biden White House for failing to reopen schools. He took to Twitter Thursday to say that under CDC guidelines schools can safely begin the reopening process.

It’s official: the CDC says we can safely send our kids back to the classroom. The one thing standing in the way of the science? Joe Biden. Our kids are struggling, Mr. President. Enough is enough: we need to reopen our schools. pic.twitter.com/PiPdBI3wMB — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 25, 2021

He said “our kids are struggling” and noted Joe Biden’s continued inaction on the issue will only hurt them more. In an interview, McCarthy laid into Democrats who said schools need more money to reopen. He pointed out that 95 percent of the money given to re-opening efforts in their relief bill will not even be spent this year.

“The money that’s going for schools aren’t even being spent,” McCarthy said. “95 percent of it won’t be spent this year, so will schools even open? You’ve got more than $60 billion sitting there for schools that were already appropriated. You’ve got $1 trillion still sitting there that we’ve appropriated that have not gone out.”

Democrats say that schools need more money to reopen. But in their bill, 95% of the money for schools won’t even be spent this year. So when will schools open? pic.twitter.com/BOyjUaNxu7 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 25, 2021

McCarthy said wish-list provisions included in the relief bill are even causing some Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to push against it.

