https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-says-he-will-absolutely-support-gops-2024-nominee-even-if-its-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll “absolutely” support Donald Trump if he becomes the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

McConnell, who in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot of at the U.S. was highly critical of the former president, made the comment during an interview Thursday evening on the Fox News Channel.

Though the Kentucky Republican said he’d support Trump if he was the nominee, he also said the race remains “wide open.”

After voting in a Senate trial not to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection, based on a constitutional argument, he slammed the former president.

“Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Trump responded by calling him “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

Polls show Trump remains popular among Republicans. However, whether Trump will seek reelection remains unclear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

