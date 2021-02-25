http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ecRbrY39aDI/

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gulf Cartel gunmen clashed with police officers in a shootout before authorities rescued three Central American migrants this week.

The shootout took place on the south side of the border city, along the highway that leads to San Fernando. The clash was between police officers and a convoy of gunmen. The gunmen fired at police as they tried to drive away, starting a high-speed chase. The case was first reported by Hoy Tamaulipas.

The gunmen drove through a series of dirt roads to avoid capture but the chase ended when police caught up with a gray Suzuki SUV. The driver of the vehicle fired at police several times but died at the scene after the cops returned fire. Authorities rescued three migrants who expected to be taken to the Texas border but were instead kidnapped for an extortion scheme.

The victims claimed that they had been riding in the same gray SUV from the southern border state of Chiapas.

The rescue comes days after Tamaulipas officials rescued three other kidnapping victims in the western part of Reynosa. In that case, the rescue came after a shootout between police and gunmen. No arrests were made.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.

