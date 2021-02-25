https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/25/millions-of-americans-desperate-for-1-time-payout-of-1400-should-take-a-look-at-bidens-covid-relief-bill-and-what-it-does-for-fed-employees/

Millions of Americans have gone from expecting $2000 immediately (since Democrats won Georgia and Biden promised they would) to losing hope that they will even see $1400 out of Biden’s COVID ‘relief’ bill.

Meanwhile, Biden is busy making sure federal employees who are staying home to virtually school their children are earning that much EVERY WEEK for 15 weeks.

Hey, way to go, Democrats.

Swamp takes care of swamp.

Color us not surprised.

Crazy talk.

And the teacher’s unions won’t allow it.

Biden taking care of the people who got him elected.

Yup.

