Update***

The Vice President of Global Brands for Hasbro spoke with Fast Company after revealing the company will drop ‘Mister’ from ‘Mister Potato Head,’ saying the toy was “limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

“Culture has evolved,” Kimberly Boyd, Hasbro’s senior vice president of global brands, told Fast Company. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. The way the brand currently exists — with the ‘Mr.’ and ‘Mrs.’ — is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”

Mr Potato Head is no more as classic toy goes gender neutral https://t.co/Ig2ZKw4vLo — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 25, 2021

Read the full report at the New York Post.

Original Story:

The Hasbro toy company confirmed this week they plan to drop the “Mister” from their classic character “Mr. Potato Head,” vowing to release a gender-neutral version called “Potato Head” later this year.

“Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll,” reports the Associated Press. “Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.”

“Starting in the fall, Hasbro will sell Potato Head family kits. They’ll come with two non-gendered ‘adult’ potatoes, one ‘baby’ potato and 42 accessories,” writes Bloomberg News.

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. https://t.co/yUAO4bVYG0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

Hasbro rebranding Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral ‘Potato Head’ later this yearhttps://t.co/Eb4w4u2EiF — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2021

“Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year,” adds the AP.

Read the full report at the Associated Press.

