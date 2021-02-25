https://hannity.com/media-room/mr-potato-head-canceled-hasbro-to-drop-gendered-toy-will-release-potato-head-this-year/
CANCELED! Portland Theater Pulls ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Over Claims Film Promotes ‘Over-Policing in Schools’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.06.20
A movie theater in Portland, Oregon was forced to pull their screenings of beloved family film ‘Kindergarten Cop’ over complaints the classic comedy promotes “over-policing” in schools.
“The Northwest Film Center announced this week it would pull the 1990 film starring Schwarzenegger as a detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher in order to bust a drug dealer,” reports the NY Post.
BREAKING: Kindergarten Cop has been cancelled in Portland after complaints it is a pro-cop movie https://t.co/Uo1Fl1q1Y2
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 5, 2020
“Yes, KINDERGARTEN COP is only a movie. So are BIRTH OF A NATION and GONE WITH THE WIND, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,’” posted an angry user on social media.
“They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions. KINDERGARTEN COP romanticizes over-policing in the U.S.,” they added.
Read the full report at the New York Post.
CHRISTMAS CANCELED: University Professor Says ‘Jingle Bells’ Rooted in Racism
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.15.17
A liberal theater professor at world-renowned Boston University raised eyebrows on Friday, after she claimed the iconic Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells’ has “racist origins” that were “systematically removed from its history.”
Kyna Hamill, a theater historian at the left-leaning college, trashed the legendary song in her survey paper, titled “The story I must tell: ‘Jingle Bells’ in the Minstrel Repertoire.”
Jingle Bells has “racist origins”?
In it, she claims the holiday song has a secret history used in “blackface” performances throughout the United States.
“Although ‘One Horse Open Sleigh,’ for most of its singers and listeners, may have eluded its racialized past and taken its place in the seemingly unproblematic romanticization of a normal ‘white’ Christmas, attention to the circumstances of its performance history enables reflection on its problematic role in the construction of blackness and whiteness in the United States,” she wrote.
“Its origins emerged from the economic needs of a perpetually unsuccessful man, the racial politics of antebellum Boston, the city’s climate, and the intertheatrical repertoire of commercial blackface performers moving between Boston and New York,” Hamill added.
“As I mentioned in my article, the first documented performance of the song is in a blackface minstrel hall in Boston in 1857, the same year it was copyrighted,” Hamill told Fox News. “Much research has been done on the problematic history of this nineteenth-century entertainment.”