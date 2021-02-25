https://hannity.com/media-room/mr-potato-head-canceled-hasbro-to-drop-gendered-toy-will-release-potato-head-this-year/

CANCELED! Portland Theater Pulls ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Over Claims Film Promotes ‘Over-Policing in Schools’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.06.20

A movie theater in Portland, Oregon was forced to pull their screenings of beloved family film ‘Kindergarten Cop’ over complaints the classic comedy promotes “over-policing” in schools.

“The Northwest Film Center announced this week it would pull the 1990 film starring Schwarzenegger as a detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher in order to bust a drug dealer,” reports the NY Post.

BREAKING: Kindergarten Cop has been cancelled in Portland after complaints it is a pro-cop movie https://t.co/Uo1Fl1q1Y2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 5, 2020

“Yes, KINDERGARTEN COP is only a movie. So are BIRTH OF A NATION and GONE WITH THE WIND, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,’” posted an angry user on social media.

“They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions. KINDERGARTEN COP romanticizes over-policing in the U.S.,” they added.

Read the full report at the New York Post.