Crazy Dr. Rachel Levine testified before the US Senate on Thursday morning.

Dr. Levine is Joe Biden’s pick as Assistant Health Secretary. She could become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Democrats will cheer the transgender’s promotion and completely ignore her failed track record.

Rachel Levine has a work history of failure and illegal practices so the pick makes sense.

Levine made an order forcing nursing homes to accept infected COVID patients, killing thousands of people in Pennsylvania, while she secretly took her mom out and put in Suite in Hershey Motel.

Rachel Levine supported the Black Lives Matter protests and riots while shutting down small businesses across Pennsylvania for months. Her policies were then ruled by a judge to be unconstitutional.

On Thursday Rachel Levine refused to answer Dr. Rand Paul’s questions about hormone therapy to 3-year-olds.

That’s when Rand Paul went off!

Senator Rand Paul: “Let it go into the record that the witness refuses to answer a question. The question is a very specific one. Should minors be making these decisions?…these ou’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty, and you think they get back?… You have permanently changed them… There’s no long term studies. We don’t know what happens to them. We should be outraged that somebody is talking to a 3-year-old about changing their sex.”

“We should be outraged that someone is talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex!” Sen. @RandPaul rips Biden HHS nominee Dr. Rachel Levine for refusing to answer questions on hormone therapy for minors.pic.twitter.com/ny4Wwz2jHD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul to Dr. Rachel Levine: “You’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty, and you think they get back?… You have permanently changed them… There’s no long term studies. We don’t know what happens to them.”pic.twitter.com/a7AJkInfPG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

