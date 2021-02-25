https://www.outkick.com/nyt-finally-agrees-that-school-closures-are-a-disaster/

Better late than never, right? That’s normally a playable quote, but it doesn’t always apply.

For instance,The New York Times has finally acknowledged that closing schools to restrict the spread of COVID-19 has been a complete disaster. Kids have now gone a year without proper and consistent education, and that could have a lasting negative effect.

This is how NYT opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof started off one of his most recent columns:

Flags are flying at half-staff across the United States to commemorate the half-million American lives lost to the coronavirus. But there’s another tragedy we haven’t adequately confronted: Millions of American schoolchildren will soon have missed a year of in-person instruction, and we may have inflicted permanent damage on some of them, and on our country.

Kristof is absolutely right, but where was this energy three months ago — or nine?

OutKick owner Clay Travis recently called out the Times for ignoring the science. This is data that we’ve had since May or June of last year. Yet, some have waited this long to acknowledge the damage being done to our youth?

In his tweet on Wednesday, Clay said this is the biggest American public policy failure since Vietnam.

So @nytimes has finally realized schools being closed is a disaster. Science & data have been clear since May or June of last year that schools should be open. Schools being closed for nearly a year now is the biggest American public policy failure since Vietnam. #partyofscience pic.twitter.com/XTl8Q1jIzT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2021

It’s a difficult statement to dispute.

While many private school kids, most of whom have had in-person instruction for months now, have continued to grow, those in public schools have suffered. This will undoubtedly create an increase in the dropout rate, amongst other things.

It’s bad enough that these schools closed in the first place, but it’s even more frustrating that it has taken so long for members of the media to speak out against it.

