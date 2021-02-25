https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/nick-kristof-democratic-leaders-especially-out-west-have-been-too-lackadaisical-about-reopening-schools/

Dems, YOU have a problem on schools.

Here’s the NYT’s Nick Kristof blasting “Democratic leaders, especially out West, have been too lackadaisical about reopening schools”:

Is this the unity Joe Biden promised?

Kristof went on to warn about the long-term implications of this lost school year:

“But it’s ridiculous that we prioritize serving drinks in bars, not serving kids in schools”:

And he wants journos to hold Dem accountable for not doing more:

Well, good luck with that.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...