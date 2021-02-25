http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dSGHBIrmdfQ/

A Echelon Insights poll shows that Republican priorities surround the big issues of the day, while Democrat concerns are focused almost solely on hating Republicans.

Echelon polled 1,005 registered voters between February 12 and 18 and found the following…

Starting with the most concerned, the top issues of concern for Republican voters are illegal immigration, lack of support for police, high taxes, left-wing media bias, the moral decline of the country, socialism, Antifa, China, late-term abortion, election fraud, tech censorship, and discrimination against Christians.

To put this in perspective, 81 percent of Republicans are extremely/very concerned with illegal immigration. The bottom issue on this poll, Christian discrimination, still has 57 percent extremely/very concerned.

Starting with the most concerned, the top issues of concern for Democrat voters are — no joke — Trump supporters, white nationalism, systemic racism, gun violence, healthcare coverage, domestic terror, police brutality, discrimination against the alphabet people, sexism, voter suppression, student debt, and capitalism.

A full 82 percent of Democrats are extremely/very concerned with Trump supporters.

So the thing freaking out the left more than anything else is the fact that … you and I exist, the fact that we Trump supporters share this country with them. It’s not Global Warming or world hunger, neither of which made the list. No, what is freaking Democrats out more than anything else is us, people who dare to think differently, vote differently, speak and believe differently.

Listen, it’s over…

The idea that we can reason with or shame the left into being decent or into not hating us is over.

Numbers like this perfectly explain why Republicans are being blacklisted and canceled, why we are being disappeared from the dominant culture, which is this hostile towards us, this afraid of us, hate us this much, and see us as this big of a threat.

We have to disengage from the dominant culture because no amount of pleading will make a difference.

We have to build our own Internet, our own corporations, continue to build our own media, home school, cancel cable TV…

The full-blown assault on our liberties and freedoms at the hands of Democrat-run government and hostile mega-corporations is only going to get worse.

Moreover, the threat against our personal safety at the hands of left-wing terrorist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter is only going to increase.

When you’ve convinced yourself that the other side is Hitler, you can do what Democrats, the media, academia, Hollywood, and Big Tech have done — convince yourself it’s okay to be Hitler to fight Hitler…

We are fighting Hitler. The left has become Hitler. We are hated for who we are. Period.

The same Democrats who created Jim Crow to express their hate and to hold on to power are desperate to segregate and subjugate us for the same reasons.

Blacklists and riots are only the beginning. We’re going to see more voter fraud, and once Democrats own the Supreme Court, the Constitution will be legally overturned as a means to disarm and persecute us.

These people fucking hate us. You have to wake up to that fact. And when people who fucking hate you rule over you…

Need I go on?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

