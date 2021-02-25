https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/not-making-headlines-california-man-films-facebook-live-two-dead-women-floor-killed-including-minor/

A California man, Raymond Michael Weber, was arrested in late January after filming himself on Facebook live with two dead women on the floor. One woman was 15-years-old. The other woman Savannah Theberge was 27-years-old.

Savannah Theberge is a young mother from Utah.

Weber killed the two women and then filmed it on Facebook Live.

The Heavy reported:

Raymond Weber is a 29-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday, January 30, after police in Vacaville, California, said he live-streamed himself alongside the bodies of two women inside an apartment. The Vacaville Police Department originally posted about the incident on Saturday and said the SWAT team was responding to an active scene with a barricaded subject.

In an update to the situation, the police department indicated that they received reports that a man was live-streaming himself in an apartment, armed and with “two women lying on the floor – not moving.” When they were eventually able to enter the apartment, they arrested Weber and located the two women. The police department said they were both deceased but did not provide further details about their identities or causes of death pending notification of next of kin.

UPDATE: Raymond Michael Weber (29, Sacramento) was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on two charges of… Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The girlfriend of Michael Weber later recorded video discussing the murderer.

Warning on language.

