https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-prosecutor-trump-tax-returns/2021/02/25/id/1011509

The tax returns of former President Donald Trump are now in the possession of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance’s office, said a subpoena for the tax documents from Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, was enforced on Monday, according to NBC News.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday had paved the way for Vance to obtain the tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation.

The justices had rebuffed Trump’s request to put on hold an Oct. 7 lower court ruling directing Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Vance, a Democrat.

Trump had refused during his four years in office to make his tax returns public. The documents could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

NBC News noted that Trump’s legal team said that the subpoena was vastly overbroad and that it had been issued in bad faith to harass him.

And Trump said the Supreme Court should never have allowed a “fishing expedition” by New York prosecutors intent on taking him down.”

“The investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our country,” Trump had said in a statement after the Supreme Court ruled on the returns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

