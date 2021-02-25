https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603856205db3705aa0ab46a2
A foot-beat assignment is the quintessential best and worst job in my business. You make hundreds of contacts that help…
Maryland teacher’s aide Mark Schack was caught on camera masturbating during an 8th grade virtual lesson earlier this week. When Schack spoke with FOX 5 reporters he said it was not on purpose and tha…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday in a Fox News interview he would “absolutely” support former President Donald Trump if he won the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee….
The Senate Parliamentarian on Thursday ruled that including $15 minimum wage in Democrats’ COVID package violates Senate budget rules. Parliamentarian says including $15 min wage in Dems’ COVID packag…