Oregon Democrats are pushing legislation to make it illegal for concealed carry permit holders to carry firearms for self-defense in certain public buildings.

The legislation, Senate Bill 554, is sponsored by State Sens. Ginny Burdick (D) and James I. Manning Jr. (D), and State Reps. Rachel Prusak (D) and Lisa Reynolds (D).

The summary of SB554 says: “Authorizes city, county, metropolitan service district, port operating commercial airport, school district, college or university to adopt ordinance or policy limiting or precluding affirmative defense for possession of firearms in public buildings by concealed handgun licensees.”

Oregon is a campus carry state, but SB554 would allow colleges and universities to ban permit holders from carrying concealed in certain buildings on campus.

The text of SB554 says: “A school district, college or university may adopt a policy limiting or precluding the use of the affirmative defense described in ORS 166.370 (3)(g) concerning the possession of firearms in public buildings within the control of the district, college or university by persons licensed to carry a concealed handgun under ORS 166.291 and 166.292.”

SB554 targets concealed carry permit holders. The Bulletin notes that to hold a permit “people must be 21, a U.S. citizen who has completed a gun safety course and able to pass a background check.”

Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer spoke to the Senate Committee weighing SB554, explaining that she was a sexual assault survivor who acquired a concealed carry permit for self-defense. She warned that SB554 will erect a “minefield of gun-free zones” throughout Oregon, places where law-abiding citizens will be defenseless.

