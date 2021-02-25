https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/25/overt-lies-ben-shapiro-takes-entire-establishment-media-apart-for-supporting-personal-truth-over-facts-in-brutal-thread/

The establishment media is really sinking fast, with their inability to report factually and of course losing their main draw, screeching nonstop about President Trump. This bit though, out of Smith College where they were factually incorrect but willing to excuse the person who reported the false story because of their identity and their personal truth is beyond the pale, even for them.

Ben Shapiro took them apart in a short thread:

Astonishing indeed.

And not in a good way.

What he said.

Narrative.

Agenda.

That’s all that really matters to the establishment media. Facts, actual stories … they don’t bring in the clicks and taps.

