https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/25/paging-media-psaki-admitted-during-presser-biden-admin-was-breaking-the-law-in-holding-kids-in-cbp-facilities-n332620
About The Author
Related Posts
After Biden Rejects Him For a Cabinet Position, Garcetti Says He Will Focus on L.A.
December 18, 2020
Ric Grenell Swoops in With a Dunk After Ron Johnson Clocks Chuck Todd During Heated Election Fraud Debate
January 4, 2021
Tucker on Trump's Statement About Being Banned From Twitter: Crackdown on Civil Liberties 'Is Here Now'
January 9, 2021
Dan Bongino Gives a Christmas Update on His Cancer Battle
December 26, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy