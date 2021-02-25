https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540630-parliamentarian-nixes-minimum-wage-hike-in-coronavirus-bill

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled Thursday that a plan to boost the minimum wage as part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill doesn’t comply with budget rules.

The decision from the key Senate official is a significant blow to progressives, who viewed the plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour as one of their top priorities in the massive coronavirus relief plan.

Because Democrats are trying to pass the coronavirus bill through reconciliation — a fast-track process that lets them bypass the 60-vote legislative filibuster — every provision has to comply with arcane budget rules.

The ruling, confirmed by a Senate aide to The Hill, means House Democrats will either need to strip the language out of the bill before it passes Friday, or they’ll need to muster 60 votes for it in the Senate — support it doesn’t have.

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamPassage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is the first step to heal our democracy Progressive support builds for expanding lower courts McConnell backs Garland for attorney general MORE (S.C.), the top Republican on the Budget Committee, immediately declared victory.

“Very pleased the Senate Parliamentarian has ruled that a minimum wage increase is an inappropriate policy change in reconciliation,” he said.

This decision reinforces reconciliation cannot be used as a vehicle to pass major legislative change — by either party — on a simple majority vote.

“This decision will, over time, reinforce the traditions of the Senate,” he added.

A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House House Republican attempts to appeal fine for bypassing metal detector outside chamber MORE (D-Calif.) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about if the House will address the ruling before passing the bill or send it to the Senate without changes.

The ruling caps off weeks of behind-the-scenes efforts by both sides to try to sway the parliamentarian in their favor.

Staffers for both parties had a final meeting with the parliamentarian Wednesday morning to try to make their case for a final time.

“We are not going to give up the fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 to help millions of struggling American workers and their families. The American people deserve it, and we are committed to making it a reality,” he said.

Updated 8:00 p.m.

