BIDEN GOES BALLISTIC: Warns Reporter with Microphone ‘Don’t Poke that in MY FACE Buddy!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-laden campaign while departing New Hampshire this week; bizarrely grabbing a reporter’s microphone when asked to comment on the state of the 2020 Democratic Primary.

“Look, I told you in the beginning. The first quarter of this campaign is the first four caucuses and primaries. That’s what this is all about, then we go from there,” said Biden. “Everybody talks about the past. Clinton lost 9 primaries and won only one.”

“I’m getting on a plane, heading down there, doing a little rally in South Carolina,” he added as one reporter held a microphone up to better hear the Vice President. “Don’t poke that in my face, alright buddy?!”

