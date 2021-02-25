https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540506-pelosi-mocks-sen-don-johnson

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House House Republican attempts to appeal fine for bypassing metal detector outside chamber MORE (D-Calif.) referred to Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGrassley says he’ll decide this fall whether to run in 2022 Top cops deflect blame over Capitol attack NRSC chair Scott calls for party unity: ‘The Republican Civil War is now cancelled’ MORE (R-Wis.) as “Don Johnson” in a press briefing Thursday, seemingly jabbing at the Wisconsin senator while saying he appeared to be “taking the lead” on the GOP response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Don Johnson— was his first name Don?” Pelosi said to reporters Thursday. After being corrected, Pelosi jokingly responded “Let me call him ‘senator,’ not ‘Miami Vice’ or anything like that.”

House Speaker Pelosi accidentally calls Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) “Don Johnson” of Miami Vice. Pelosi says Johnson “seems to be taking the lead” on Republican response to January 6 insurrection. pic.twitter.com/c7YDtdonDV — The Recount (@therecount) February 25, 2021

“Ron Johnson seems to be taking the lead on what the scope would be of how we look at protecting our country from domestic terrorism,” she continued.

The reference led to the “Miami Vice” and “Knives Out” star’s name trending on Twitter, with numerous users speculating Pelosi’s misnaming of the Wisconsin senator was a deliberate slight. Among those taking notice were “Saturday Night Live’s” Chris Redd, who currently co-stars with Don Johnson on the sitcom “Kenan.”

My dawg @DonJohnson on top of mind of those at the top! love that https://t.co/EP4Djh0JBd — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) February 25, 2021

Ron Johnson, who is up for reelection in 2022, has become a top Senate target for Democrats due to his vocal backing of former President Trump Donald TrumpSenators given no timeline on removal of National Guard, Capitol fence Democratic fury with GOP explodes in House Georgia secretary of state withholds support for ‘reactionary’ GOP voting bills MORE and his promotion of unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections. He was one of a handful of Republican senators to challenge the results of the Electoral College in key states in January.

