“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

— A famous line from George Orwell’s famous novel Animal Farm.

The US House is expected to vote on the Pelosi $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill and Democrat wish list on Friday.

The bill is expected to give average Americans $1,400 each.

But if you work in government you can collect up to another $21,000 in a bonus!

The Democrat bill gives federal workers an extra $21,000 if they have kids out of school or loved ones affected by the coronavirus.

This is exactly what Socialist hellholes do — Government workers get the goodies as the rest of society suffers.

Forbes reported:

The U.S. House version of the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” – a $1.9 trillion emergency aid package to help America recover from the coronavirus pandemic has an extra perk for federal workers: Enhanced paid time off if your child is enrolled in a school that isn’t back to full-time, in-classroom instruction. Critics call it a personal bailout for bureaucrats. It is funded through a new $570 million family leave account exclusively for federal workers. While millions of parents struggle to work from home with kids who are enrolled in shuttered or partially shuttered schools, and millions more left the workforce or lost jobs to care for their at-home children, evidently parents in the federal bureaucracy need their own, personal Covid-19 bailout… …Under the bill as currently drafted, full-time federal employees can take up to 600 hours in paid leave until September 30, up to $35 an hour and $1,400 a week. That’s 15 weeks for a 40-hour employee. Part-time and “seasonal” employees are eligible, too, with equivalent hours established by their agency.

