Leah Hoopes and Gregory Stenstrom were GOP poll watchers in Chester Pennsylvania during the 2020 election.

The far left officials running the elections forced the GOP poll watchers into a small pen where they could not witness the counting of ballots. This was a common tactic used in swing states by far left officials during the 2020 election. GOP poll watchers were abused and prevented from doing their job.

This resulted in massive chain of custody issues across the US — and always hampering Republican poll watchers, never the other way around. This is one tactic Democrats used to cheat and steal the election.

Leah Hoopes later told her story to Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV.

After Leah Hoopes and Gregory Stenstrom testified in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, special agents from the state Attorney General’s office showed up at their door to harass them.

And now Delaware County is suing Leah and Greg for court costs after they spoke out nationally on the voter fraud they witnessed in their county.

Bill Lawrence Online reported:

Leah Hoopes and Gregory Stenstrom are being sued for costs — claimed to be $19,224.56 — relating to their actions against the Delaware County (Pa.) Board of Elections for perceived irregularities stemming from the Nov. 3 election. Leah and Strenstrom –who were Delaware County Board of Elections certified poll watchers and observers at the counting center — testified at the Nov. 25 hearing in Gettysburg before state senators that the chain of custody for ballots was shattered in Delaware County, and the USB drives containing records from voting machines disappeared. Leah says when the Board of Elections ignored their concerns, they took the matter, on Dec. 22, to Delaware County Common Pleas Court. Judge John Capuzzi did not allow them to present evidence or allow discovery to see ballots and envelopes, she says. On Jan. 11, he dismissed the case with prejudice. And now, the Democrat-controlled county, in which can only be considered an act of intimidation, is seeking attorney fees, despite the attorneys defending the board being county employees.

Read the rest here.

