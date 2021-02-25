https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/25/peter-doocy-asks-biden-about-those-2000-checks-he-promised-immediately-it-doesnt-go-well-n333012
About The Author
Related Posts
Sen. Rand Paul Hulks Up On Hypocritical Democrat Lawmakers During Impeachment Trial
January 26, 2021
Opinion: West Point, Soon To Be Yet Another Casualty of the Left’s Long March. (Part III)
January 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy