The best part of this clip, and just about any clip involving President Biden dealing with the press, is hearing his handlers rushing the reporters out the door. This time they even name-checked famous one-horse pony Peter Doocy of Fox News, as he asked Biden about those $2,000 relief checks he promised would “go out the door immediately” if Georgia elected Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the Senate.

Don’t believe for a second all of these liberal reporters don’t miss it too.

And Biden says he doesn’t have a date on getting back to normal? Back in December, he said he’d ask Americans to wear masks for “just 100 days” — “Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days.” We’d like a fact-check on that, please, along with a fact-check on his promise of $2,000 checks going out the door right after the Georgia Senate runoff.

