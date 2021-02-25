https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/police-chief-tells-congress-trump-supporters-want-to-blow-up-capitol/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Capitol Police chief warns extremists ‘want to blow up the Capitol’ when Biden addresses Congress
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police plans to maintain its enhanced level of security around the Capitol through at least President Joe Biden’s first official address to Congress because intelligence suggests extremists could be planning an attack, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said Thursday.
YOGANANDA PITTMAN — We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified. So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward.
It’s an excuse to keep Biden from having to speak before Congress…
No wonder they are putting off the State of the Union.
Biden can’t speak coherently pic.twitter.com/XGN5uBQdYr
— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) February 23, 2021