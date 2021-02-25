https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/25/record-scratch-scenes-from-hs-band-practice-in-wenatchee-wash-pretty-much-sum-up-the-state-of-public-education-in-america-pics/
Well, the good news is that band practice is back on at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington. So suck it, COVID19!
The bad news is … that this is what band practice at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington, looks like:
This is a high school band practice in Wenatchee,WA pic.twitter.com/q2prCJemX0
— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021
Before you ask, yes. It’s real:
“It’s true. All of it.” – Han Solohttps://t.co/9maylHvAk7
— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021
More:
“It is amazing the level of energy in the building, having adults interacting with kids but also the conversations of adults to adults,” said Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson. “You get kids back in the building, you get a lot of smiles even with masks on. You can tell people are happy.”
For Eastmont Principal Lance Noell, it was like walking into a dark room and turning on the light. “Completely rejuvenating. We are recharged. We feel like we’re educators again. It has been spectacular,” Noell said.
Yes, these kids look absolutely thrilled!
The state of public education in America in one photo pic.twitter.com/gTtOYBrOUt
— Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 25, 2021
What a special time for all the children who dreamed of someday playing the sousaphone in a tiny enclosure! We never thought we’d live to see the day.
*record scratch*
*freeze frame*
Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I got into this situation. pic.twitter.com/eQbh4WWx0h
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) February 25, 2021
We’re actually more concerned with how he’s going to get *out*.
Once again, Spinal Tap was simply ahead of their time. pic.twitter.com/Dv307tI1UK
— Dan Whipple (@DanWhipple_) February 25, 2021
Hello Cleveland pic.twitter.com/cQbSnzQPsW
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 25, 2021
“This is Spinal Tap 2” is gonna be lit, y’all.
Just wait until band camp… pic.twitter.com/07XKlgVV8i
— rich orstad (@richorstad18) February 25, 2021
it looks like band kids do our job for us now pic.twitter.com/GhASFyT07f
— nicole (mortal remains) (@nicolesanddimez) February 25, 2021
RIP tuba kid, victim of auto-tubaic asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/loAXQWIEQY
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 25, 2021
He died doing what he loved. Or something.
— Dougbeard 🇺🇸🗽🦅 (@DougKlaaJohnson) February 24, 2021