https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/25/record-scratch-scenes-from-hs-band-practice-in-wenatchee-wash-pretty-much-sum-up-the-state-of-public-education-in-america-pics/

Well, the good news is that band practice is back on at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington. So suck it, COVID19!

The bad news is … that this is what band practice at a high school in Wenatchee, Washington, looks like:

This is a high school band practice in Wenatchee,WA pic.twitter.com/q2prCJemX0 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021

Before you ask, yes. It’s real:

“It’s true. All of it.” – Han Solohttps://t.co/9maylHvAk7 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) February 24, 2021

More:

“It is amazing the level of energy in the building, having adults interacting with kids but also the conversations of adults to adults,” said Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson. “You get kids back in the building, you get a lot of smiles even with masks on. You can tell people are happy.”

Yes, these kids look absolutely thrilled!

The state of public education in America in one photo pic.twitter.com/gTtOYBrOUt — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) February 25, 2021

What a special time for all the children who dreamed of someday playing the sousaphone in a tiny enclosure! We never thought we’d live to see the day.

*record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I got into this situation. pic.twitter.com/eQbh4WWx0h — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) February 25, 2021

We’re actually more concerned with how he’s going to get *out*.

Once again, Spinal Tap was simply ahead of their time. pic.twitter.com/Dv307tI1UK — Dan Whipple (@DanWhipple_) February 25, 2021

“This is Spinal Tap 2” is gonna be lit, y’all.

Just wait until band camp… pic.twitter.com/07XKlgVV8i — rich orstad (@richorstad18) February 25, 2021

it looks like band kids do our job for us now pic.twitter.com/GhASFyT07f — nicole (mortal remains) (@nicolesanddimez) February 25, 2021

RIP tuba kid, victim of auto-tubaic asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/loAXQWIEQY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 25, 2021

He died doing what he loved. Or something.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

