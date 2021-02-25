https://www.oann.com/rep-jordan-defends-postmaster-general-dejoy-at-house-hearing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-jordan-defends-postmaster-general-dejoy-at-house-hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) recently pushed back against Democrat criticism of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. During a hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, the Ohio lawmaker said Democrats had painted DeJoy as the “worst guy on the planet” during the election due to his management of the US. Postal Service.

Congressman @Jim_Jordan came with the facts. Democrats in 2020 accused @USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of tampering with mail collection boxes and restricting overtime. They aimed to create chaos around an election. Now in 2021 though, everything seems to be just fine! pic.twitter.com/e6QUXOx4co — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) February 24, 2021

Jordan’s criticism was echoed by congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) who said Democrats “spun wild conspiracy theories about DeJoy’s plan to steal the election by removing unnecessary postal boxes.”

At today’s hearing on the @USPS, @RepJamesComer called for an end to Democrats’ mailbox myths and unsubstantiated partisan rhetoric. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s future plan for the Postal Service is a good start, but Congress must make an effort towards bipartisan reforms. pic.twitter.com/S6qwP4mnv9 — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) February 24, 2021

DeJoy refused to concede to Democrat pressure and told them they better “get used to him.”

