Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on "Legislative Proposals to Put the Postal Service on Sustainable Financial Footing" on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) recently pushed back against Democrat criticism of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. During a hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, the Ohio lawmaker said Democrats had painted DeJoy as the “worst guy on the planet” during the election due to his management of the US. Postal Service.

Jordan’s criticism was echoed by congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) who said Democrats “spun wild conspiracy theories about DeJoy’s plan to steal the election by removing unnecessary postal boxes.”

DeJoy refused to concede to Democrat pressure and told them they better “get used to him.”

