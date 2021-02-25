https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-gets-republican-support-after-forcing-adjournment-vote-over-equality-act/

For the second day in a row, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has forced an adjournment vote in opposition to debate over the Equality Act:

What’s interesting here, though, is that MTG is getting GOP support for it:

Republicans are happy to let her be the lightning rod on this one as 199 of them voted with her today:

It’s also totally within the rules:

You know, if they want to keep her busy they could give her back her committee assignments:

