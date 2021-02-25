https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-gets-republican-support-after-forcing-adjournment-vote-over-equality-act/

For the second day in a row, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has forced an adjournment vote in opposition to debate over the Equality Act:

House NOW voting for a second day on a motion to adjourn, requested by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in opposition to the House considering the the Equality Act. pic.twitter.com/CoSuvg3xiT — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 25, 2021

What’s interesting here, though, is that MTG is getting GOP support for it:

Marjorie Taylor Greene has figured out a way to get attention from her House colleagues. Force a vote of the full chamber on a motion to adjourn, which she’s done for a second straight day. Ties up the floor for about an hour. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2021

Republicans are happy to let her be the lightning rod on this one as 199 of them voted with her today:

199-219: House defeated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) motion to adjourn for a second straight day over the Equality Act. It was party line vote yesterday. 2 Republicans against her motion today. pic.twitter.com/t4SkC9cEcm — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 25, 2021

It’s also totally within the rules:

I’m sure this annoys her colleagues, but this is within the rules. If she’d figured this out before, she might have been able to be a useful gadfly in the House. https://t.co/YULF71ACM0 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 25, 2021

You know, if they want to keep her busy they could give her back her committee assignments:

To be fair, she’s got a lot more time on her hands since she was kicked off her committees https://t.co/T41Py3Rn29 — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) February 25, 2021

