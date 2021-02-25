https://babylonbee.com/news/rep-mtg-writes-there-are-only-two-genders-in-skies-above-capitol/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a spat with another congressperson this week, with both of the representatives hanging up signs and flags declaring their position on the transgender debate. But Rep. Greene got the last laugh as she took to the skies in a skywriter to write “THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS” above the Capitol Building.

“THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS — WHEEEE!” she cackled as she flew over the Capitol Building. “Take that, transgenders!”

Illinois Rep. Marie Newman wouldn’t take this lying down, of course, and petitioned the White House to drop a series of drone strikes into the Middle East spelling out “GENDER IS A SOCIAL CONSTRUCT” with craters.

Previous Article Pennywise The Clown Rebrands Underground Sewer Lair As ‘Overflow Facility For Unaccompanied Minors’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

