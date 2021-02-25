https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/25/school-board-member-who-doesnt-want-to-vote-on-school-reopenings-pulls-white-supremacy-and-slavery-cards-against-her-collegues/

Perhaps the best way to introduce this video is to quote from the Change.org petition started by a parent demanding the immediate resignation of La Mesa/Spring Valley School District school board member Charda Bell-Fontenot. She’s a minority, in the sense that the rest of the school board was trying to decide what to tell parents about schools reopening, while Bell-Fontenot was pushing back, saying, “We don’t have to give anybody any date.”

Knowing she was outnumbered and told she could simply abstain from voting, Bell-Fontenot said that it seemed “like a very white supremacist ideology” that she comply before calling it “slavery” and suggesting her colleagues check their privilege.

La Mesa, CA trustee Bell-Fontenot goes off on fellow board members, one of which is Hispanic, saying returning to in-person learning is “a very white supremacist ideology,” telling them to “[check] their privilege,” and that mandating in-person instruction is “slavery.”

1/5 pic.twitter.com/qIEiMPstsF — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 25, 2021

In case you’re curious, the board voted to open April 19th for zoom five days a week in the morning and in person for extra instruction two hours, two days a week (so hybrid). — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) February 25, 2021

This is insane — C for Liberty (@BeGr8fulBeFree) February 25, 2021

She needs to be fired immediately! This is disgusting and she owes her colleagues an apology as well. — Jasmine (@jazyfizzal) February 25, 2021

LaMesa isn’t even majority white. Anyone who lives in SD county could tell you that. What an idiot. Fire her. — KD (@KirseyBelle) February 25, 2021

Making me do my job is slavery 🥴 — Annabelle (@belles1124) February 25, 2021

I think that’s the least offensive part of the rant honestly. Must be nice to be unfireable. — Clarence Beeks, Jr. (@ClarenceBeeksJr) February 25, 2021

The irony of her telling them to check their privilege when they are clearly refraining from calling her a psychopath because of her “woke privilege”. — Dave T (@daveTgeek) February 25, 2021

Ok, this is proof that those terms mean nothing – they are talismans; empty catch-all accusations to lob when you have no argument but just want to shut people up. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 26, 2021

Man, we are screwed as a society. This is absurd — Toothy Mac Hine (@mybigteeth) February 25, 2021

The amount of stupidity is unreal in California. — Evin Wake (@wake_5) February 25, 2021

Who saw that coming?

Everyone paying attention. — mog1717 (@mog1717) February 25, 2021

Bizarro world — Futuendi Gratia (@einesellesenie) February 25, 2021

Please tell me that board member was kicked off of the board by the end of the next day. — Eric Frank (@ericfrank27) February 26, 2021

I haven’t missed a day of work and this lady says it’s white supremacy if they reopen schools. — Chris DeWitt (@cwdewitt) February 25, 2021

Don’t force them to do anything. Let families walk away from this bullshit. Make it easier for poor families to walk away from this bullshit and find better options. It’s important to do this–it’s an equity issue. An actual one. — Radically Liberal/Fanatically Cynical (@Mutazeph) February 25, 2021

PSYCHO — Fiona Smiles (@fiona_smiles) February 25, 2021

So many people in the world need to just be told they’re fired and booted out of these conversations so actual fucking adults can talk. — Thoon (@TheHorribleMind) February 25, 2021

And who cares what this low level local administration official implies? Schools are safe and they are the best place to educate our children. — AV Mena #wearamaskifyoucare (@avmena) February 25, 2021

Government runs schools were a huge mistake and are basically over. — 14391813 (@14391813_) February 25, 2021

School boards are havens for psychopaths who can’t function in the outside world. — Stan Zbornak, Jr (@SouthernDandy55) February 25, 2021

This is where my state income tax went to? Wow lol — Chris (@ChrisPEllisCE) February 25, 2021

Typical clown world logic — Ken Scheffler (@SchefflerKen) February 25, 2021

