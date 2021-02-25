https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/25/school-board-member-who-doesnt-want-to-vote-on-school-reopenings-pulls-white-supremacy-and-slavery-cards-against-her-collegues/

Perhaps the best way to introduce this video is to quote from the Change.org petition started by a parent demanding the immediate resignation of La Mesa/Spring Valley School District school board member Charda Bell-Fontenot. She’s a minority, in the sense that the rest of the school board was trying to decide what to tell parents about schools reopening, while Bell-Fontenot was pushing back, saying, “We don’t have to give anybody any date.”

Knowing she was outnumbered and told she could simply abstain from voting, Bell-Fontenot said that it seemed “like a very white supremacist ideology” that she comply before calling it “slavery” and suggesting her colleagues check their privilege.

