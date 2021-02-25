https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/sd-gov-signs-bill-stop-infanticide-care-born-alive-babies/
(LIFE NEWS) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a pro-life bill Wednesday to protect newborn babies who survive abortions from infanticide.
News Center 1 reports Noem’s signature means state House Bill 1051 becomes law. It overwhelmingly passed the state legislature last week.
“The pro-life cause continues even after a child is born,” she said in a statement. “Today, I signed Born Alive legislation to guarantee the right to life for every baby that is born alive. We expect doctors to treat all children equally, even those born in horrific circumstances. It’s basic human decency.”