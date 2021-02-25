https://www.oann.com/sen-lindsey-graham-15-minimum-wage-would-kill-small-businesses/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-lindsey-graham-15-minimum-wage-would-kill-small-businesses

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 25: Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks during a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing regarding wages at large corporations on Capitol Hill, February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee is looking at why many low-wage workers in America qualify for public benefits even though thousands of them are employees of large corporations. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:20 PM PT – Thursday, February 25, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Democrat proposals to raise the federal minimum wage would hurt millions of small businesses across the nation.

“There is just only so much money coming in the door and if you have to double the cost of paying a worker,” Graham noted. “You probably aren’t going to hire anybody else.”

Graham pointed out a higher minimum wage would not pose a big problem for large corporations, such as Walmart or Costco. However, he said small family-owned bars, shops and restaurants would not be able to hire workers at $15 an hour.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina senator was very pleased to hear the news that the Senate Parliamentarian ruled the minimum wage increase to be an inappropriate policy change in reconciliation. He took to Twitter to praise the decision.

