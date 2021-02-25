https://nationalfile.com/lockdown-cpac-issues-mask-mandate-will-require-temperature-screenings-and-covid-tests-for-attendees/

The Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida has issued a list of requirements for attendees that exceeds even the the measures recommended by local health officials, instituting a massive compulsory face mask mandate and requiring a temperature screening every time attendees reenter the Hyatt Regency Orlando grounds.

“Face coverings are required in the hotel lobby, all meeting space public areas such as foyers and hallways, meeting ballrooms and breakout rooms when not seated and socially distanced (or when not presenting in a session and socially distanced), restaurants and bars when not actively eating or drinking, fitness center, and while moving around in outdoor areas,” the CPAC website states.

“Guests who are not wearing face coverings at the hotel as required will be asked to wear one,” the website description continues. “Face coverings will be made available to guests who do not have one. Guests who are not willing to comply with this face coverings mandate may either stay in their guestroom throughout their visit or they will be asked to leave the hotel property.”

Additionally, attendees will be required to submit to a health questionnaire that must be confirmed upon arrival, and will be subjected to temperature screenings every time they reenter the hotel.

If the screening flags a high enough temperature, guests will “be sent to a secondary screening location for additional screening and possible rapid testing.”

The website also states that chairs will be “socially distanced” six feet apart on the event floor, and notes that the Covid requirements exceed those recommended by the CDC.

Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando-based physician, also agreed that the restrictions exceed current health officials’ standards according to Fox 35.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in 2020 that bans cities and counties from enforcing invasive mask ordinances, but CPAC officials appear to remain committed to enforcing such a ban within the private confines of the event space.

