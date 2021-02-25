https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/shocking-racism-taught-buffalo-schools-kindergartners-12th/

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – All-out racism is now allowed in United States public schools as long as it is against the new target of hate – white people. It is a Democrat-led ideology – mostly white Democrat ideology – but it’s allowed to continue thanks to the silence of Republicans and not just that of political leaders.

This horror of racist hate is now taught in Buffalo Schools. They claim “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism. School officials force kindergarteners to watch videos of dead black children to warn them about “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

The dead black children include children accidentally killed including a child killed during a police raid, and one killed by a Hispanic man. Trayvon Martin was not killed by an officer and he was 17, but the program shows Trayvon at about age 12.

