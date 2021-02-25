https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/25/stunning-and-brave-oreo-tweets-that-trans-people-exist/

It’s always a crapshoot to see which brand is going to step into the fray when things heat up on social media, and the folks at OREO have thrown down the gauntlet by affirming what everyone in America already believes: trans people exist.

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Is this OREO’s way of weighing in in support of the Equality Act? It’s hard to tell. Does OREO support biological males in women’s sports and locker rooms? We don’t know. Where does OREO stand on puberty blockers for minors? Does OREO believe taxpayers should pay for inmates’ gender affirmation surgeries? We have questions.

