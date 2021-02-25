https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/25/stunning-and-brave-oreo-tweets-that-trans-people-exist/

It’s always a crapshoot to see which brand is going to step into the fray when things heat up on social media, and the folks at OREO have thrown down the gauntlet by affirming what everyone in America already believes: trans people exist.

That’s it. That’s the tweet.

Trans people exist. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) February 25, 2021

What’s your point? — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 25, 2021

Trans fats exist. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 25, 2021

We regret to inform you that the brands are at it again https://t.co/G7mUrfpvI6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2021

I agree entirely, but this is a room of old white people saying “how can we sell more cookies to young people” — gabeybaby (@GSlapster) February 25, 2021

STFU and make cookies. https://t.co/JgjHBrjkYa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2021

The more gay a cookie is, the better it tastes. The food scientists at Oreo must know this. — Cool Ranch OG Kush (@smokingiscool69) February 25, 2021

Please don’t.

I really like Oreos.

I don’t need you waving a political flag around.

I get enough of it as it is.

Just let me dip you in peace. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 25, 2021

thank you for letting me know. im truly shocked — micah (@myhusbandralph) February 25, 2021

thank you, corporate entity — Benn🧃 (@bendashper) February 25, 2021

Wait… Were we questioning this at some point? I must’ve missed the discourse of the day. — Commie Action Heroine ☭ (@leftiefitpro) February 25, 2021

Don’t think anyone said they didn’t. 🤨 — Carol 🦎⚢ (@SourPatches2077) February 25, 2021

We know. We can’t go more than 5 minutes without them mentioning it. — Rose Jan (@JanetCa90462936) February 25, 2021

Such a brave stance from the multibillion dollar international corporation. — Forester (@Dogsandsailors1) February 25, 2021

the moment the sandwich cookie weighed in was the moment everything changed. thank you for your service, corporate snack. https://t.co/FBEvD6mZzX — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 25, 2021

Absolutely no one: Sandwich cookie brand: https://t.co/qXZV0tJCz3 — PragerU (@prageru) February 25, 2021

This is not enough to not be some kind of a marketing strategy — ☆ 𝕴 𝖉𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖐 𝖙𝖔𝖔 𝖒𝖚𝖈𝖍 𝖈𝖔𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖊 ☆ (@tytusisafurry) February 25, 2021

Evidently a Zoom meeting was held where somebody said something to the effect of: “Our emerging customer base wants their gender identities validated by a mass-produced cream-filled cookie product” https://t.co/Zm6ZReRWgX — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 25, 2021

Wow I had no idea thanks OREO Cookie — 🎃田村陸🎃 (@ringonorikkun13) February 25, 2021

We know, why is the cookie company telling us this though — everyone (@Angel50604715) February 25, 2021

Damn, there goes my business of selling blurry photos of trans folk to the newspapers.

Guess I’ll have to see if the Loch Ness monster is up for another few indecipherable pics. https://t.co/k6oN2d5nWk — Dr Claws Planning Assistant (@Supremecomplex) February 25, 2021

This claim is disputed. https://t.co/EORsjdivSn — Little Big Pulaski (6’5 IQ 177) (@jager377) February 25, 2021

And in a stunning turn of events Oreo dunks on itself. — Liberty Kicks (@thelibertykicks) February 25, 2021

Stunning and brave https://t.co/gfbC9d7pai — Jordan Taylor (@Tof148) February 25, 2021

Trans people DO exist……but I don’t need to hear about it from a cookie company. https://t.co/RAWpDvLt2W — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 25, 2021

So do female people. Thanks for your input cookies. https://t.co/ZECZVDEr8v — Dr. Jane Clare Jones (@janeclarejones) February 25, 2021

Scientists believed that no corporate statement could ever be emptier than “love is love.” But one brave cookie brand found a way. https://t.co/hTu8TVXsCV — Lauren Theisen (@theisen95) February 25, 2021

Just make cookies — BertrandKurtRussell (@kurt_bertrand) February 25, 2021

Is this OREO’s way of weighing in in support of the Equality Act? It’s hard to tell. Does OREO support biological males in women’s sports and locker rooms? We don’t know. Where does OREO stand on puberty blockers for minors? Does OREO believe taxpayers should pay for inmates’ gender affirmation surgeries? We have questions.

