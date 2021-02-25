https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/stunning-joe-biden-holds-presser-covid-vaccine-669-watching-guy-got-81-million-votes/

Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday celebrating the 50 millionth COVID vaccine shot in the United States — Thanks to Donald J. Trump!

Biden held the event in DC and it was broadcast on the White House YouTube page.

Only 669 people were watching!

669!

And there were 3,800 downvotes and only 209 up votes on the video!

And they want you to believe this guy got 81 million votes!

These people really are demons. The truth means nothing to these people.

