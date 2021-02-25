https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tanden-biden-omb-nomination/2021/02/25/id/1011449

Sources close to President Biden have told Newsmax that his highly controversial nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will soon ask that her nomination be withdrawn.

As the latest signs grew that Neera Tanden’s nomination was doomed in the Senate, new names were being speculated upon as the Biden budget chief. One of those heard most frequently was that of Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) member and close Biden friend Jared Bernstein.

With not a single one of fifty Republicans voicing support for Neera Tanden to head OMB and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing that he would also oppose her, signs are strong that the Hillary Clinton protégé’s nomination is “dead on arrival.”

“As far as I’m concerned, she’ll do the graceful thing that all presidential nominees do when they realize they aren’t going to be confirmed [by the Senate],” said one source close to the White House who requested anonymity. “She will say ‘I am asking the President to withdraw my nomination for personal reasons.’”

Tanden, formerly the head of the liberal Center for American Progress, came under strong fire from Republicans and Manchin for a long history of strong language about political opponents when appearing on television talk shows.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki insisted that administration officials were still “working the phones” to find a path to confirmation for Tanden. There was talk that what officials called “a conversation” between her and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, had been arranged in a last-minute effort to rescue the nomination.

But our sources say the Tanden affair has passed the point where one senator can save her.

