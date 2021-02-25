https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/teacher-reprimanded-student-doodling-restaurant-hires-decorate-dining-room-wall/

(POWER OF POSITIVITY) – When you were in elementary school, I’m sure you can recall doodling on papers while daydreaming about being elsewhere. Almost every kid does it, but some teachers aren’t as tolerant of it as others. However, even if schools don’t always condone creative expression, it’s important that parents support that side of their children. When 9-year-old Joe Whale got in trouble for doodling in class, his parents urged him to keep drawing even if his teacher didn’t agree with it.

His parents picked up on Joe’s natural talent and sent him to an after-school art class where everyone around him was in awe of his abilities. Joe’s artistic abilities were so remarkable that he was asked to decorate the dining room of ‘Number 4’ restaurant in Shrewsbury, England. Known by most people as The Doodle Boy, Joe now has his own website and social media pages to showcase his work!

