Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas warned late Wednesday the Equality Act is destructive legislation that would do untold damage to the country if passed.

“The Equality Act being considered in Congress is a threat to people of faith in this nation,” Bishop Strickland said on Twitter. “I urge all who believe in God and the truth of His Divine Revelation to speak up and let their members of Congress and Senators know that this bill threatens the heart of our nation.”

The bishop’s appeal dovetails with a recent summons by leaders of the U.S. Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) for Congress to reject the proposed legislation, insisting it would demolish “precious rights to life and conscience.”

Writing to members of the U.S. Congress, the bishops warned the Equality Act would “discriminate against people of faith” and “inflict numerous legal and social harms on Americans.”

Contrary to its stated intention of protecting people experiencing same-sex attraction or gender discordance from discrimination, the law would impose “novel and divisive viewpoints regarding ‘gender’ on individuals and organizations” while “dismissing sexual difference and falsely presenting ‘gender’ as only a social construct,” the bishops asserted.

“Rather than affirm human dignity in ways that meaningfully exceed existing practical protections, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith,” they declared.

Similarly, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights stated that the Equality Act is fundamentally “anti-Christian” because of its rejection of biological sexual differences in favor of an ideological agenda.

The Act would “promote the most comprehensive assault on Christianity ever written into law,” wrote Catholic League president Bill Donohue this week.

