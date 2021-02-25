https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-fast-cbs-describes-migrant-facilities-as-shelters-with-beds-decorated-rooms-cafeterias/
AOC UNGLUED: Ocasio-Cortez Defends ‘Concentration Camp’ Comments, Blames ‘Shrieking Republicans’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her vicious comments made on social media Monday night; blaming “shrieking Republicans” for the political fallout after she compared immigration detention centers with Nazi Concentration Camp.
“And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial.’ And that’s exactly what this administration is doing,” posted AOC on Twitter.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019
“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. That’s exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you… I like, whatever, I want to talk to the people that are concerned with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” said the left-wing lawmaker.
“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing,” she added.
Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019
The self-described Democratic Socialist made national headlines last week when she called for a $4,500 raise for Members of Congress and a “cost-of-living adjustment” for all Americans.
“It may be politically convenient and make you look good in the short term… but we should be fighting for pay increases for every American worker. We should be fighting for $15 an hour minimum wage pegged to inflation,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
“Everybody in the United States, with a salary, with a wage gets a cost of living increase. Members of Congress, retail workers, everybody should get a cost of living increase,” she added.
AOC IMPLODES: Ocasio-Cortez Says Republicans Running ‘Torture Project’ Along US-Mexico Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.27.19
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her ‘Concentration Camp’ comments Thursday; telling reporters the Republican Party is running a “torture project” along the US-Mexico border.
Rep. @AOC responds to Republicans who say a physical barrier should be part of a border funding bill: “They should not be using a humanitarian crisis as a bargaining chip.” pic.twitter.com/OHyBEsPK7v
— The Intercept (@theintercept) June 27, 2019
“How do you respond to Republicans who are talking about physical barriers being part of any package that deals with the actual crisis in terms of the traffic coming across?” asked a reporter from the Intercept.
“If they want to do that, that’s fine… but they should not be using a humanitarian crisis as a bargaining chip to make sure they pursue their little torture project,” fired-back Ocasio-Cortez.
Yad Vashem, the official Israel Holocaust Center in Jerusalem responded this week to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ recent comments; urging the far-left lawmaker to “learn” about concentration camps.
“@AOC Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor.’ Learn about concentration camps,” posted Yad Vashem.
— Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) June 19, 2019
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to back-away from her outrageous comments regarding American ‘Concentration Camps’ along the US-Mexico border Wednesday; saying the United States has a “shameful history.”
“The US ran concentration camps before, when we rounded up Japanese people during WWII. It is such a shameful history that we largely ignore it. These camps occur throughout history. Many refuse to learn from that shame, but here we are today. We have an obligation to end them,” posted AOC on Twitter.
“Not one dime should go to DHS for building these camps as they detain children & families. Congressional appropriations season is now. That means it’s money time – we‘re voting to fund federal government programs. We should not fund the caging of kids & families. Pretty simple,” she added.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2019
The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial weighed-in on the subject Tuesday; posting “Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz.”