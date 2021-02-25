https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-fast-cbs-describes-migrant-facilities-as-shelters-with-beds-decorated-rooms-cafeterias/

AOC UNGLUED: Ocasio-Cortez Defends ‘Concentration Camp’ Comments, Blames ‘Shrieking Republicans’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.19

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her vicious comments made on social media Monday night; blaming “shrieking Republicans” for the political fallout after she compared immigration detention centers with Nazi Concentration Camp.

“And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial.’ And that’s exactly what this administration is doing,” posted AOC on Twitter.

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.” And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. That’s exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you… I like, whatever, I want to talk to the people that are concerned with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” said the left-wing lawmaker.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

The self-described Democratic Socialist made national headlines last week when she called for a $4,500 raise for Members of Congress and a “cost-of-living adjustment” for all Americans.

“It may be politically convenient and make you look good in the short term… but we should be fighting for pay increases for every American worker. We should be fighting for $15 an hour minimum wage pegged to inflation,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Everybody in the United States, with a salary, with a wage gets a cost of living increase. Members of Congress, retail workers, everybody should get a cost of living increase,” she added.