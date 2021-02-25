https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/25/the-crying-begins-after-a-trump-appointed-judge-blows-up-bidens-immigration-plans-n332652
About The Author
Related Posts
The Funniest Moment of Trump's Presidency Is Still Triggering People
December 26, 2020
Washington Post Wants You to Know How Many People Die From COVID Every Time You Listen to 'White Christmas'
December 19, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy