Breaking news from “The Daily Show”: The COVID19 vaccine is racist.

The show’s supposed to be funny (at least, it used to be supposed-to-be-funny), but sometimes it’s important to get very serious about serious issues:

Trevor Noah exposes America’s COVID vaccine racism: “This is crazy, people. According to the available data, New York has vaccinated more out-of-towners than minorities who actually live here in New York.” https://t.co/hWoO5KHqA6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 25, 2021

More from the Daily Beast:

“Well, well, well, if it isn’t my old archnemesis: racism,” said Trevor Noah. “This is crazy, people. According to the available data, New York has vaccinated more out-of-towners than minorities who actually live here in New York. I mean, they need to beef up the screening process. You know, like, before giving someone a shot, just ask them to walk six feet on a sidewalk, and if they stop and look up at a building to admire it, you send their ass back to Connecticut.”

New York is racist, got it. — Luke Turner (@Tuke_16) February 25, 2021

Sounds like New York’s COVID vaccine racism. https://t.co/iZL1ZXCK3R — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 25, 2021

Sounds like New York’s vax racism https://t.co/MmQBBi2g3r — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 25, 2021

Is the argument being made here that NYC, one of the most diverse cities in America and likely the world, is a fundamentally racist city? Really? https://t.co/gAU9m660RU — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) February 25, 2021

We’re so confused!

How is that MY fault? https://t.co/BqHlz4wqAt — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 25, 2021

It just is, OK? Especially if your name is Ron DeSantis.

How could @GovRonDeSantis allow this to happen in New York? https://t.co/qdyDb5WNy7 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) February 25, 2021

Somehow this will be DeSantis’s fault. — 🤖 (@cstrombe2) February 25, 2021

Definitely not Andrew Cuomo’s, that’s for damn sure.

America doesn’t control New York. That’s a New York problem. Don’t put that on the rest of us because Cuomo sucks.https://t.co/m3tl1oeRiR — Micah Curtis – Confirmed to be Gorilla (@MindOfMicahC) February 25, 2021

America’s racism? They are really finding ways to not go after Cuomo directly aren’t they? https://t.co/1oPnHV851d — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) February 25, 2021

Sure seems that way:

“This isn’t just a New York problem—this is an America problem. Since Black people are getting sicker at a higher rate, they should be getting vaccinated at a higher rate, because they need it more. It’s the same reason you hand out free condoms on college campuses and not at LARPing camp,” he joked.

Seems like Trevor Noah exposes America’s Covid vaccine participation rate disparity. It’s not a mandatory process. If ppl don’t want the vaccine then them not getting it at the rate of groups who do doesn’t equate to racism. Does he want ppl to be forced to get it? — Dustin McCauley (@DustinUK) February 25, 2021

How is it useful to call any disparity “racism,” what content does that give you for addressing the disparity (provided it should be addressed which in this case I would argue it should)? https://t.co/69DQQL3HNb — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 25, 2021

Great example of blaming any observable disparity on “racism”. Then using the multiple meanings of the word to purposely obfuscate reality in order to signal virtue. — Yod 🧢 (@BobbyTilton) February 25, 2021

Sounds about right. Watch for yourselves:







Trev there grifting on race as per usual. — Brovi (@wassalldafuss) February 25, 2021

Parting evergreen tweet:

Trevor‘s take is disingenuous. — „Reply Guy Sez“ Stan Account (@RadioDystopia) February 25, 2021

