https://hannity.com/media-room/the-pelosi-payoff-gop-leader-mccarthy-demands-dems-stop-calling-it-a-covid-relief-plan/

FANCY NANCY in FEB: ‘Everything is Fine Here, Come to Chinatown, All is Well!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.20

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continued to attack President Trump’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic this week; ignoring her previous comments from just weeks ago when she declared “all is well!”

“Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.”

Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown on February 24 and urged Americans to shop and eat there. “Everything is fine,” she said. “All is well.” “Come to Chinatown… We just want everybody not to be afraid to come to Chinatown.” pic.twitter.com/SI9EELciYx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

Pelosi was left speechless Friday when asked why her party is opposing emergency relief for small businesses; launching an incoherent rant about Sen. Mitch McConnell and local hospitals.

“Can you explain to those small businesses? They now feel that they’re in limbo and don’t understand why you’d be refusing this money now?” asked a reporter from C-SPAN.

“Well…. the… um… It’s clear, to my understanding…. When we talk to McConnell, he says we should do some of that, but he says let’s see how the money out there is working for local hospitals before we do more… but let’s not see how things are working… with small businesses,” responded Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi struggles, near speechless when asked to “explain to those small businesses” why she is blocking more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram pic.twitter.com/akrAbf43PT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2020

Listen to Pelosi’s comments above.