Joan Biskupic is a CNN legal analyst and Supreme Court biographer, so now we’re curious what her biography of Justice Clarence Thomas would sound like, because she certainly has no reading comprehension when it comes to Thomas’s writings. She tweeted this week that Thomas had “revealed some sympathy for Trump’s baseless fraud claims” in his dissent.

What? He claimed election fraud is a threat to America?

Check this out:

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday claimed election fraud is a threat to America, revealing in a forceful dissent some support for former President Donald Trump and Republicans who have refused to accept the result of the 2020 election.

A longtime conservative, Thomas’ legal views naturally aligned with the Trump administration. But his dissent stands out for how much it subscribed to the Trump worldview of fraud, a notion debunked by election law experts and that has failed overwhelmingly in dozens of state and federal court challenges.

“We are fortunate that many of the cases we have seen alleged only improper rule changes, not fraud. But that observation provides only small comfort,” Thomas said, dissenting as the court rejected a long-pending challenge to Pennsylvania mail-in voting procedures.

“An election free from strong evidence of systemic fraud is not alone sufficient for election confidence,” Thomas wrote.

Gasp! The Supreme Court is fortunate that many of the cases they’d seen didn’t allege fraud, he said. Now we really want to see her biography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to see if she’s described as “a longtime liberal.”

Here’s your typical CNN viewer who didn’t read past the headline:

